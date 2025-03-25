Savukku house attack: BJP, TVK call it a bid to silence voices against DMK govt

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the attack on the residence of YouTuber Savukku Shankar, Union Minister L Murugan, BJP state president K Annamalai, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand on Monday demanded immediate and strict action against those responsible.

In a statement, Murugan lashed out at the ruling DMK, calling the attack an outright assault on democracy.

“I strongly denounce this growing trend of suppressing voices that expose corruption and administrative irregularities. This so-called Dravidian Model government has been deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu, and now it resorts to intimidation tactics against those who dare to reveal the truth,” he said.

Slamming the inaction of the law enforcement authorities, he added, “It is deeply concerning that the police have failed to act against the group that forcefully trespassed into the residence of Savukku Shankar, who has been relentlessly bringing to light the corrupt practices of ministers and bureaucrats through his Savukku Media platform. This is nothing but a blatant act of political vengeance.”

Taking direct aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin, Murugan questioned, “The Chief Minister frequently comments on issues in other states, but will he dare to speak out against this fascist attack happening under his governance? Is this the democracy that the DMK claims to champion?”

He further asserted, “The attack on Savukku Shankar and his mother is a shameful act that deserves severe punishment. I demand that those behind this cowardly act be identified and booked under the strictest provisions of law.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP state president K Annamalai lambasted the ruling DMK government for its “systematic suppression of dissent.”

“The ruling party has turned Tamil Nadu into a state where questioning the government's corruption or raising concerns about its failure to maintain law and order invites police action. Arrests under the Goondas Act and midnight detentions have become the norm. This growing anarchy must stop,” he said.

He further warned, “No democracy should allow a government to function in this oppressive manner. We demand that those responsible for this attack be identified and dealt with firmly, without any political interference.”

Joining the chorus of condemnation, TVK general secretary N Anand called the attack “a disgraceful attempt to silence independent voices.”

He stated, “On the direct instructions of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president, I urge the authorities to ensure swift legal action against those involved in this heinous act. The perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.”