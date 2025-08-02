BJP to conduct Op Sindoor spl Tiranga Yatra to celebrate Independence Day on Aug 10

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday announced that the party would organise Tiranga Yatra across the State from August 10, as part of its Independence Day celebrations.

A seven-member state-level committee has been constituted under the leadership of the party's state general secretary, AP Muruganandam, to oversee the rally and related programmes.

The initiative follows instructions from BJP national president JP Nadda, who has urged state units to commemorate Independence Day with special activities, including flag hoisting in every household and cleanliness drives.

"In light of the recent success of Operation Sindoor, citizens across the country celebrated by hoisting the Tricolour.

This year's celebrations will include the Tiranga Yatra, flag hoisting, and community participation in sanitation work," Nainar Nagenthran said in a statement.

Party leaders Amar Prasad Reddy, SG Suryah, and Kavitha Srinkanth are among the members of the coordination committee.