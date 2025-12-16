BJP taps Goyal to break alliance deadlock in Tamil Nadu, fast track seat talks

CHENNAI: Signalling an early push towards the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday appointed Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal as the party's election in-charge for the State.

BJP national president JP Nadda also named Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol as co-in-charges, underlining the central leadership's intent to tighten organisational control and accelerate alliance negotiations in the politically crucial southern State.

Goyal replaces Baijayant Jay Panda, who has been reassigned as the party's in-charge for Assam. The move comes amid sustained efforts by the BJP to consolidate the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu and mount a credible challenge to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Party insiders said Goyal's appointment was aimed at swiftly resolving alliance-related uncertainties and finalising a pre-poll arrangement well before the Pongal festival. "He enjoys cordial relations with all former NDA constituents, including O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, and also maintains a working rapport with the AIADMK leadership.

The high command wants a united NDA in place at the earliest," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.

Recalling his role during the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly elections, the leader said Goyal had handled negotiations "with precision and discretion", helping the party seal key understandings. The appointment follows BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran's recent series of meetings with the high command, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Another functionary said the prolonged deadlock with the AIADMK over alliance finalisation and seat-sharing had prompted decisive intervention from the top. "Every ally matters in Tamil Nadu. We cannot afford to lose even a minor party with a 1% vote share. Goyal will hold extensive consultations and take firm calls soon to strengthen the NDA," the leader said.

According to insiders, Goyal's immediate focus will be on initiating talks with regional parties such as the PMK, DMDK and AMMK, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the State.

This is expected to be followed by detailed seat-sharing negotiations with the AIADMK, with the BJP keen on contesting a larger number of constituencies than it did in 2021.

The party has identified around 90 Assembly seats as favourable and has drawn up a list of over 100 potential candidates as part of its internal groundwork.

Welcoming the appointments, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said that under the guidance of the newly appointed in-charges, the BJP and the NDA would work with speed and determination to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said a few more parties were likely to join the NDA. He ruled out the prospects of a third front making any impact in Tamil Nadu and also denied reports that the TN BJP unit had submitted a tentative list of constituencies it wished to contest under an AIADMK-led NDA to the party's national high command.