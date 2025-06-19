BJP state secretary Ashvathaman alleges murder conspiracy in road mishap, seeks probe

CHENNAI: BJP state secretary and senior Central government advocate A Ashvathaman on Thursday petitioned the Superintendent of Police, Villupuram district, urging an investigation into a recent road accident, which he alleged was a premeditated attempt on his life.

In his complaint, Ashvathaman recounted that on June 11, at around 2:15 a.m., while returning to Ulundurpet with his family after attending a Tamil AI launch event in Chennai, his vehicle—a Scorpio N (TN 07 DF 5340)—collided with a National Transport bus (TN 02 BT 8866) near the Janakipuram flyover.

According to him, the bus unexpectedly swerved from the left lane to the right and braked abruptly, causing a severe rear-end collision.

“The bus driver’s sudden maneuver was deliberate,” he alleged.

“Within minutes, two more identical National Transport buses appeared and blocked our vehicle. Strangely, all three were empty and carried men dressed in similar attire,” he noted.

Ashvathaman raised questions about the buses’ presence, pointing out that such services do not operate during weekdays and suggesting that the bus in question might not have had route clearance.

“My driver claims the buses had been trailing us since Vikravandi,” he added.

Citing the suspicious timing, coordinated movements, and lack of passengers, Ashvathaman urged authorities to probe the incident as a potential assassination attempt.

An FIR (No. 398/2025) has been registered. Police have yet to comment on the allegations.