BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran demands recovery of stolen emerald Murugan idol, warns of protest

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the theft of the precious idol, along with silver articles, had shocked devotees. He alleged that the repeated theft of idols from Hindu temples exposed the failure of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the police to ensure their security.

He accused the government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to provide adequate security and modern surveillance systems at temples. Questioning its alternative politics, Nainar asked whether it meant remaining a mute spectator when the worship rights of Hindus were affected.