BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran demands recovery of stolen emerald Murugan idol, warns of protest

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday demanded the immediate recovery of a 2.5-foot-tall emerald idol of Lord Murugan stolen from the Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple at Perungaranai near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, and warned of a major protest if the government failed to act.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the theft of the precious idol, along with silver articles, had shocked devotees. He alleged that the repeated theft of idols from Hindu temples exposed the failure of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the police to ensure their security.
He accused the government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to provide adequate security and modern surveillance systems at temples. Questioning its alternative politics, Nainar asked whether it meant remaining a mute spectator when the worship rights of Hindus were affected.
The former minister also alleged that the government was giving undue importance to Christianity, citing the Speaker’s reading of Bible verses in the Assembly and the Finance Minister wearing a rosary in the House. He questioned why Hindu temples were not being adequately protected.
The BJP leader demanded that a special team be constituted to trace the stolen idol and bring the culprits to justice. He also urged the government to strengthen security at temples and improve law and order.
“If the government fails to act, the Tamil Nadu BJP will mobilise devotees and hold a major protest,” Nainar Nagenthran warned.