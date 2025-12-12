BJP slams TN government for betraying farmers

CHENNAI: BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday accused the ruling DMK government of betraying farmers by failing to constitute the Agricultural Development Committees promised in the party's 2021 election manifesto.

Referring to Promise No 35, which assured committees comprising farmers' representatives to address sectoral issues and fix Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for foodgrains and horticultural produce, Nainar asked Chief Minister MK Stalin, "You proudly claim to be a 'son of the Delta' (Deltakkaran) on every stage, but have you fulfilled the commitment you made to the farmers of this State?"

He alleged that the DMK regime had not only failed to solve existing agricultural problems but had doubled the distress faced by farmers during its four-and-a-half-year tenure.

"From not providing timely power supply for farm operations to failing to supply millets through all fair-price shops, the government's burden on farmers is countless,” he charged.

The BJP leader further claimed that farmers were being forced to dump their produce on the streets due to the lack of a fair support price and market intervention.

“The DMK government has cheated farmers by denying MSP for the crops grown through their hard work. The agricultural community is now ready to uproot this government for abandoning them,” added Nainar.