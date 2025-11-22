BJP shedding fake tears over Metro Rail: Minister SS Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Saturday hit out at the Centre, saying that the Tamil Nadu government demanded Metro Rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai purely for the welfare of the public, but the BJP has been politicising the issue without any regard for people’s needs.

Speaking to reporters in Ariyalur, the minister said the government proposed Metro projects for Coimbatore and Madurai to enhance public transportation. “But the BJP has politicised the issue. Now MLA Vanathi Srinivasan is promising Metro Rail for Coimbatore if the AIADMK comes to power. The BJP has been in the practice of cheating the people of Tamil Nadu, and the public is well aware of it,” he charged.

The minister further criticised the Union government for failing to release funds for Tamil Nadu's developmental initiatives. “Despite the Centre withholding funds for education and other sectors, Chief Minister MK Stalin continues to implement projects using State funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the State has been replacing old buses across Tamil Nadu since last year as part of large-scale upgrades in the transport sector. “Ticket vending machines are being introduced, 750 buses are being converted to CNG engines, and 20 Volvo buses will soon be procured for the State Express Transport Corporation,” he said after flagging off five BS-VI buses in Ariyalur.

Pointing to the popularity of digital payments, including G Pay and Phonepe, the minister assured that the facility will soon be extended to buying tickets for government buses.