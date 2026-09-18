BJP functionary seeks action against state general secretary

CHENNAI: A BJP functionary has lodged a complaint with the party’s national leadership seeking disciplinary action against state general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandam, alleging physical abuse, mental harassment, coercion, criminal intimidation and threats.
Divya Sheshadri, BJP state OBC secretary, submitted the formal complaint to the BJP national president Nitin Nabin, national general secretary (org) BL Santhosh, state in-charge Arvind Menon, state president Nainar Nagenthran and other senior leaders, seeking a time-bound inquiry and Muruganandam’s suspension pending the probe.
Divya Sheshadri alleged that Muruganandam represented that he would marry her, was named as guardian in her wards’ school records and assured her support for her candidature from Srirangam in the 2026 Assembly election. She said she shifted from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and had been residing in Tiruchy since 2024.
She further alleged that she became pregnant during their relationship and was coerced into terminating the pregnancy against her wishes. She also alleged physical abuse and threats to kill her and/or her children, and said she was prepared to submit electronic evidence and witness details.
The complaint sought examination of provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police protection. It also sought disciplinary action, including removal from the post and expulsion from the party, if the allegations are established.
When contacted by DT Next, Muruganandam said he was unaware of the complaint. “I still don’t know what the complaint is. I’m unaware of that. Without knowing the complaint and charges made against me, I couldn’t respond to anything. After I get to know the details, I will issue a clarification,” he added.