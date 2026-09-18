BJP functionary seeks action against state general secretary

She further alleged that she became pregnant during their relationship and was coerced into terminating the pregnancy against her wishes. She also alleged physical abuse and threats to kill her and/or her children, and said she was prepared to submit electronic evidence and witness details.

The complaint sought examination of provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police protection. It also sought disciplinary action, including removal from the post and expulsion from the party, if the allegations are established.

When contacted by DT Next, Muruganandam said he was unaware of the complaint. “I still don’t know what the complaint is. I’m unaware of that. Without knowing the complaint and charges made against me, I couldn’t respond to anything. After I get to know the details, I will issue a clarification,” he added.