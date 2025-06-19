BJP raises alarm over ISIS recruitment in Coimbatore, lambasts DMK govt

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday expressed grave concern over reports that four individuals had been recruited by theISIS terroroutfit through an institution masquerading as an Arabic college in Coimbatore.

Terming the revelation “shocking,” Nagenthran accused the ruling DMK government of downplaying serious threats to public safety.

“While the DMK attempted to dismiss the 2022 Coimbatore temple blast near Arulmigu Kottai Easwaran Temple as a mere cylinder explosion, the National Investigation Agency has since been making multiple arrests of individuals affiliated with terror networks in the region,” he said in a social media post.

He further alleged that Coimbatore, once known for its industrial and educational progress, is now at risk of becoming a “hub for terrorism,” citing a series of incidents including the desecration of temple idols and attacks on elderly citizens.

“The Dravidian model government has turned Coimbatore into a threat zone,” he added, demanding answers on the deteriorating law and order situation.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the state government for what he termed as a “dangerous culture of denial.”

“‘Just a cylinder blast’, they said. But it turns out to be an ISIS-linked radicalisation and recruitment network operating right under the DMK government’s watch,” Annamalai said.

“With four more arrests, the total count has risen to eight, all linked to the 2022 Coimbatore suicide bombing. When appeasement replaces accountability, national security pays the price. Tamil Nadu deserves better,” he asserted.