BJP promoting Sanatana Dharma instead of Constitution and democracy, claims DMK in protest against Amit Shah

CHENNAI: Accusing the BJP of promoting Sanatana Dharma instead of fostering the Constitution and democracy, DMK protested in Tiruchy against Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged defamatory comments on Babasaheb BR Ambedkar.

The Tiruchy protests were part of DMK's agitation across the State.

Mayor Mu Anbalagam led the DMK's protest in Tiruchy. The protesting members raised slogans against the Union minister and the BJP, accusing the party of being anti-people and anti-Dalit. They said that the BJP, guided by RSS, never thinks of the common man but promotes communal hatred among the people.

The protesting members demanded Amit Shah to withdraw his words against Ambedkar. DMK leaders threatened to widen the protest if Amit Shah didn't take his words back.

Similar protests were held in Karur, Thanjavur, and Ariyalur. The members from various capacities took part in the demonstrations that were held in key locations across the region.