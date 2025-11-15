BJP members stage begging stir in Tenkasi

TENKASI: BJP members staged a begging protest outside the Tenkasi Kasi Viswanathar Temple on Friday, alleging that cattle in the temple’s gosala were not being provided proper fodder.

Protestors claimed that the administration had failed to appoint a dedicated caretaker and demanded a regular supply of fodder for the donated cattle.

They collected Rs 2,590 from devotees, along with hay and other feed, and attempted to hand it over to the temple’s executive officer, which led to heated arguments. BJP functionaries accused the HR&CE department of running temples with commercial intent and accused officials of not using produce from temple-owned lands for the cattle. Party members warned that they would continue similar protests if the situation persisted.

They dispersed after feeding cattle in the goshala.