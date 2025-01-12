BJP likely to announce decision on contesting Erode East bypoll soon

CHENNAI: BJP is likely to officially announce its decision to contest the upcoming Erode (East) by-election by January 12 or 13, according to highly placed sources within the party.

The development comes in the wake of a crucial meeting convened by Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP's national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, with senior state leaders, including K Annamalai and L Murugan, at Guindy here on Sunday.

Insiders revealed that the meeting was focused on deliberating the party's strategy for the by-poll, slated to take place on February 5, and finalising the candidate.

“The BJP is expected to declare its nominee shortly after making the official announcement,” sources said.

“We have received assurances of support from key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in the state, including the G K Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, among others,” a senior leader told DT Next.

In addition to the by-election, the BJP is also geared up to announce the list of elected District Presidents for its Tamil Nadu unit, as part of the party's ongoing organisational elections.

Furthermore, Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on January 17 to oversee the BJP state president elections.