BJP legislators walk out of the Special Assembly session

CHENNAI: BJP MLAs led by Tirunelveli legislator Nainar Nagendran staged a walkout from the Special Assembly session on Saturday.



They walked out disapproving the Bills and condemning legislators' speeches hitting out against Governor RN Ravi.

Briefing the mediapersons, Nagendran said the session is in contrast to the rich tradition and decorum of the House as several MLAs used unparliamentary words. He added that the session has been turned into a party conference.