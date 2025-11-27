Begin typing your search...

    BJP-led Union government is burying social justice, says CM Stalin

    Stalin acknowledged VP Singh’s commitment to the path of social justice, adding that he had upheld social justice as a guiding principle throughout his life and did not give importance to high positions

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Nov 2025 2:06 PM IST
    BJP-led Union government is burying social justice, says CM Stalin
    X

    Chief Minister MK Stalin 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday accused the BJP-led Union government of burying social justice through various ill measures, including the NEET exam and the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections.

    Paying homage through a post on X on former Prime Minister VP Singh’s death anniversary, the Chief Minister said Singh had great affection for Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. “He also showed the same affection towards me,” Stalin said.

    Stalin acknowledged VP Singh’s commitment to the path of social justice, adding that he had upheld social justice as a guiding principle throughout his life and did not give importance to high positions.

    He recalled unveiling the former Prime Minister’s statue in Chennai, describing Singh as a “champion of social justice,” and said that he is missed dearly, especially at a time when the BJP-led government is “burying social justice” through the NEET exam and the EWS reservation.

    MK StalinUnion governmentNEET exams
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X