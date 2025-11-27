BJP-led Union government is burying social justice, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday accused the BJP-led Union government of burying social justice through various ill measures, including the NEET exam and the reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections.

Paying homage through a post on X on former Prime Minister VP Singh’s death anniversary, the Chief Minister said Singh had great affection for Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. “He also showed the same affection towards me,” Stalin said.

Stalin acknowledged VP Singh’s commitment to the path of social justice, adding that he had upheld social justice as a guiding principle throughout his life and did not give importance to high positions.

He recalled unveiling the former Prime Minister’s statue in Chennai, describing Singh as a “champion of social justice,” and said that he is missed dearly, especially at a time when the BJP-led government is “burying social justice” through the NEET exam and the EWS reservation.