BJP-led Centre exploiting labours for corporates, charges CITU's Sen

COIMBATORE: The BJP-led union government has diluted several labour welfare laws in favour of the corporates, said Tapan Sen, general secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Addressing the 16th state CITU conference in Coimbatore on Thursday, Sen said the increase in the contract labour system has led to job insecurity and deterioration in the quality of work.

"The corporate firms are focused only on profit-making and the exploitation of natural resources. The BJP government has brought out policies in favour of corporate firms while weakening laws that protect the welfare of workers," he said.

Delving further into the issue, Sen said the new labour codes, brought to improve industrial efficiency, ignore the welfare of workers and basic human rights. "The CITU will present strong arguments at the national trade union meeting called by the central government on 13 November. Our struggles should be intensified to safeguard the rights of workers," he said.

At the three-day conference, resolutions were passed urging the centre to withdraw the new labour codes and stop the ongoing voter list revision exercise. CITU national president K Hemalata and other leaders participated in the conference. The next national conference for the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.