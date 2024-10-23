"BJP is the only party which discriminates among states": DMK hits back at BJP's discrimination remarks

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan hit back at Union Minister and BJP leader L Murugan's remarks against the party and accused the central government of discrimination.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan alleged that the Centre gives more money to Uttar Pradesh and less money to Tamil Nadu even though the southern state pays more in terms of tax. "BJP is the only party which discriminates among the states. They don't give money to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is one of the states that pay more taxes to the government of India. What they do is discriminate; they give more money to Uttar Pradesh but they give less money to Tamil Nadu," he said.

Elangovan emphasised the DMK's commitment to protecting people's welfare, culture, and language from "such discrimination."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister L Murugan alleged that DMK stands for discrimination. "Is Udhayanidhi Stalin a Tamil name? First, they should keep Tamil names in their family. No one is imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu.Those who are willing to study the Hindi language can study. Why are you objecting? The DMK means discrimination. They speak about social justice, but they won't follow it. PM Modi is taking the Tamil language across the world. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying to mislead the people. He should not do politics in the name of language," Murugan said while speaking to ANI.

He was responding to the alleged statements by Udhayanidhi suggesting couples to come up with Tamil names for their children to avoid Hindi imposition in the state.

Following criticism, Udhayanidhi said that his statements were "falsely distorted."

"I also mentioned the principles given by Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and our leader Kalaignar. But my statements were distorted falsely, and I have now been sued in several courts in India, not only in Tamil Nadu. They asked me to apologise in court, but I refused. I have stated, 'What I said is said. I am Kalaignar's grandson, and I will not apologise for anything. Now, I am facing the charges. Our Dravidian model government is a shining example for other states," he said.

In an earlier address, the Deputy CM said, "I request the newlyweds to come up with a beautiful Tamil name for their child. Because many are attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. They couldn't do it directly. That's why they are omitting a few words from the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu (State song). They are trying to impose Hindi via the new education policy. But they are all failing."

"Already someone tried to change the name of the state from Tamil Nadu. But because all across the state raised objections, he apologised. Now some are talking about omitting the word 'Dravidam' from Tamil Thaai Vaazthu. Until the last cadre of DMK is alive, until the last Tamilan is alive, none can even touch Tamil, Tamil Nadu, and Dravidam. Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition," he added.