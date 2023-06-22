BJP invites actor Vijay for political alliance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday invited actor Vijay for an alliance.

Addressing the press in Tirunelveli, the BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran MLA clarified that there is nothing wrong with Vijay's political desire.

"Actor Vijay's fans put up a poster saying 'Future CM' and nothing wrong with this desire. It is wrong to say that it is a 'curse' for actors to enter politics. Anyone can come to politics. It's all their own choice. Not only actors, but people from any field can join politics. Their talent will be revealed after they feel the heat of the political seat. Let him (actor Vijay) come to politics. If he contests in the election, we will call him for an alliance, " he added.

Dismissing the allegations, the former minister said that the BJP is not a religious party and it does not criticise any religion.

Welcoming the state government's move, the BJP MLA said that the ruling DMK now closed 500 state-run Tasmac outlets as they promised in their manifesto is a good move.