BJP implementing anti-people laws, says CPM’s Shanmugam

COIMBATORE: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Monday accused the BJP-led union government of implementing anti-people laws.

Speaking to the media, after participating in a protest in the Nilgiris demanding to resolve several long-pending issues in Gudalur, the CPM leader accused the centre of weakening the Forest Rights Act in the same manner it amended the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“Diluting the Forest Rights Act would severely affect tribal communities and forest dwellers. The forest department should issue land titles to forest dwellers under the Forest Rights Act, 2006,” he said.

Alleging that many people in the Gudalur region are living without an electricity connection in their households, Shanmugam attacked the state government for failing to implement the Supreme Court ruling on providing electric supply.

“There is no justification for denying electricity to those living on ‘poramboke’ lands or those without land titles. Due to lack of power supply, the education of students has been affected,” he said.

Pointing out that compensation has not been provided to families of those killed or injured in wildlife attacks, Shanmugam said special camps should be organised immediately to settle pending compensation claims.

Earlier, Shanmugam led a protest march to the District Collector's office demanding the issuance of land titles to 10,052 families and electricity connections to all households. “Electric supply should be given to houses, even if residents lack land titles, provided they possess documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter ID and ration cards. Reclaim government land encroached by a few big landlords and implement scientific measures to address wild animal conflicts,” the protesters demanded.