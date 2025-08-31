BJP high command’s unity mantra for TN unit, AIADMK turns from gentle persuasion to directive

CHENNAI: In Chennai ostensibly to attend late leader GK Moopanar’s death anniversary, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried a crucial message to alliance partners: set aside petty internal squabbles and work together to oust the DMK regime.

The message was delivered in the presence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP leader K Annamalai, whose statements had caused a breakup before it was patched up with the intervention of the Saffron party high command.

Calling for coordinated efforts within the NDA, Nirmala said, “In 2026, Tamil Nadu requires a change in governance. People want relief from issues affecting families, and it is our coalition’s responsibility to deliver. NDA leaders are mature. We must work together to change the regime without worrying about petty internal conflicts.”

The comment is seen as a veiled message from the Delhi leadership to Annamalai and Palaniswami.

At the Moopanar’s memorial in Teynampet where the 24th death anniversary event was held, Palaniswami and Annamalai sat next to each other and exchanged pleasantries. During his speech, the AIADMK leader addressed the latter as “brother”, while Annamalai declared Palaniswami as the alliance’s CM candidate for 2026.

“For the Delhi leadership, the priority now is smooth vote transfer and organisational cohesion. The Finance Minister’s intervention marks a shift from persuasion to directive, reflecting the concern that internal frictions could blunt the NDA’s prospects,” said a senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Nirmala accused the DMK of blocking late Congress leader GK Moopanar from becoming the prime minister. She said Moopanar was considered for the PM’s post but was denied the chance by those now projecting themselves as champions of Tamil identity. “This was a betrayal of Tamils,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Nirmala chaired a strategy meeting with BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran, national in-charge Arvind Menon, and co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy at a private hotel. She later visited the memorial of former chief minister K Kamaraj and paid respects at the residence of former Nagaland governor La Ganesan.