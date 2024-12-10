BJP has got Centre’s nod to drop tungsten project: Annamalai

TIRUCHY: Terming the resolution moved by the DMK in the Assembly against Arittapatti a drama, State BJP unit chief Annamalai claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin is performing theatrics on the issue after learning that the saffron party had approached the Union Mining Minister over the issue and got an assurance for dropping the proposal.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Annamalai said the state BJP unit has sent a representation against tungsten mining to Union Minister for Mines Kishan Reddy. “Along with Union Minister L Murugan, I will meet the minister in person on December 12. We will return with a positive reply from the Union government against the mining project. The Centre will always stand with the farmers, " he said.

Annamalai claimed that the Chief Minister had come to know about the state BJP’s initiation against the tungsten mining project and had enacted a drama in the Assembly. Chief Minister who had promised that the State government would never bring any harmful projects, is promoting toxic Tasmac, Annamalai said. “Will he resign or scrap Tasmac,” Annamalai asked.

Meanwhile, Annamalai said that the TN BJP is all set to release DMK files 3 in 2025, exposing the 'scams' of DMK and its alliance parties. The DMK files 3 will also expose the tender systems and who all have been favoured. “We have decided to expose the scams involving the DMK and its alliance partners. Many major tenders are now being allotted to DMK alliance parties. DMK files three will expose the persons behind and the ministers who gave strong recommendations to get tenders,” Annamalai added.