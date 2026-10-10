BJP government suppressing youth voice, Tamil language: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Rahul alleged that the BJP leadership had conspired against the people, democracy and the Constitution.

“What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah need to understand is that no matter what they do, the trap is closing on them. There is no escape from this trap because they have conspired against the people of this country, against democracy and against the Constitution,” he said.

“The entire Opposition and the youth of this country are slowly squeezing the space out. There is no escape. Let me repeat, there is no escape now,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul addressed the Congress’s ‘Student Voice’ event at Island Grounds in Chennai, where he assured students that he would fight to protect their future.