BJP government suppressing youth voice, Tamil language: Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP leadership of unleashing goons against the youth of the country and warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that the Opposition and young people would secure justice.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Rahul alleged that the BJP leadership had conspired against the people, democracy and the Constitution.
“What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah need to understand is that no matter what they do, the trap is closing on them. There is no escape from this trap because they have conspired against the people of this country, against democracy and against the Constitution,” he said.
“The entire Opposition and the youth of this country are slowly squeezing the space out. There is no escape. Let me repeat, there is no escape now,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Rahul addressed the Congress’s ‘Student Voice’ event at Island Grounds in Chennai, where he assured students that he would fight to protect their future.
The programme departed from the conventional format of political meetings dominated by lengthy speeches, featuring live music, rap performances and direct interaction with students. Popular music band Thaikkudam Bridge and rapper Therukural Arivu performed at the event. Students from various colleges attended the programme which combined cultural performances with political messaging.
Addressing the students, Rahul spoke about the importance of education, independent thinking and curiosity. Referring to the teachings of Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar and Periyar, he said education should empower individuals to think independently and question authority.
He accused the PM Modi of launching a "full-scale attack" on Tamil language, culture and history, while also claiming that the delimitation exercise is designed to "punish" the State and reduce its voice in Parliament.
He stressed that asking questions and remaining curious were essential qualities for students, adding that a strong future cannot be built by severing ties with a State’s roots.