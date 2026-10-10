Rahul asks youth to keep protesting, says those who attacked Constitution will be defeated

Gandhi, who is in Chennai for his Chhatron Ki Goonj event, also said the “core characteristic” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS is “cowardice”.

He said Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are slowly finding the space closing around them.

"I've been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent -- inside out, like the back of my hand," Gandhi said on X.

The core characteristic of these people is "cowardice", the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space," he said.

"Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down," Gandhi said.