BJP forms Coordination Committee to run party in TN in the absence of Annamalai

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday formed a Coordination Committee to run the party in Tamil Nadu in the absence of state president K Annamalai.

A Coordination Committee headed by former MLA and national executive council member H Raja will hold discussion with the State Core Committee and take any decisions about party activities in the next three months (September, October, and November).

According to Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary, the members of the coordination committee will look after activities in one or two zones of Tamil Nadu.

State president K Annamalai is on his sabbatical and Convener of the Coordination Committee H Raja will allocate the areas to the members of the committee.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai departed from Chennai on Wednesday morning to London via Dubai on an Emirates flight.

Annamalai is anticipated to spend four months in London as part of an Oxford University study program. According to BJP officials, he will return to Chennai by the end of December after completing his studies.