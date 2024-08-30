Annamalai away in Oxford, internal war flares up in Tamil Nadu BJP

CHENNAI: Days after BJP state president K Annamalai left for the United Kingdom on a three-month sabbatical, the internal conflict between the former bureaucrat and other leaders in the state unit had started flaring up in public.

On August 26, former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan revived the battle by sending an indirect message to Annamalai, for his remarks against former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Although Tamilisai was reportedly warned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after she supported AIADMK leader SP Velumani’s comments stating that an alliance between the two parties could have won over 30 Lok Sabha seats, she again came in the limelight by ‘advising’ Annamalai in public triggering a war of words on X handles.

The acrimonious exchange of words between Annamalai’s war room and other BJP functionaries aren’t surprising as the two gangs have been attacking each other during the Tamilisai Vs Annamalai clash in June, especially after the Lok Sabha results.

Defending Tamilisai, Dhinesh Rodi, BJP Yuva Morcha president, Thoothukudi district on August 28 came down heavily against the alleged ‘War Room X handles’, by saying, “A party cannot dance to the tunes of some social media hypocrites. Some X handles cannot dictate how a party should function, how a party leader should behave and how a party leader should lead. Akka Tamilisai always has love and respect for Thalaivar Annamalai. The Media are twisting her comments. Accusing Tamilisai will never give a solution.”

BJP state general secretary Raama Sreenivasan added to the fire by stating the exchange of harsh words between Annamalai and AIADMK leaders is unnecessary. “It is our national high-command that decides with whom the BJP will and will not form an alliance in Tamil Nadu or any other states. PM Modi will take the final call on the matter of alliance. Heads of state units have no power to decide on alliances,” he said.

A veteran BJP leader said the main reason for Annamalai’s harsh criticism towards EPS is the latter’s influence in Kongu region. “Annamalai wants to emerge as leader of Kongu region, but forgets himself and behaves immature. His harsh criticism against the AIADMK is to ensure that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is not revived during his three months break,” he told DT Next.

If the sources are to be believed, a few leaders of the BJP have contacted AIADMK leaders and have reached out with olive branch. Efforts are on to reach out to high-command seeking intervention.