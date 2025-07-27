BJP flays retired judges for remarks against Justice Swaminathan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Sunday lashed out at retired High Court judges K Chandru and D Hariparanthaman for their support of Madurai-based advocate S Vanchinathan in the ongoing judicial proceedings initiated by Justices G R Swaminathan and K Rajasekar of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

A day after former Justice K K Sasidharan distanced himself from a joint appeal purportedly issued by former judges in support of Vanchinathan, BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy issued a sharp rebuttal targeting Justice Hariparanthaman in particular.

“Retired judge Hariparanthaman’s decision to hold a press conference criticizing Justice G R Swaminathan is deeply condemnable. His repeated remarks targeting a particular community reveal an apparent prejudice against the Brahmin community,” Narayanan Thirupathy said in a statement.

Accusing Hariparanthaman of political bias, the BJP leader added, “His invocation of Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani and former Justice Chandru to validate his claims clearly exposes his ideological leanings. It is unacceptable for a retired judge to publicly direct sitting judges on how to deliver verdicts, all while flaunting the title of former judge.”

