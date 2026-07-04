BJP demands white paper on law and order, levels fresh allegations against TVK government

“The government cannot remain a mute spectator when complaints continue to surface against those associated with the ruling party. Like it has issued white papers on other subjects, it should place before the people a comprehensive white paper on the State’s law and order situation and the action taken on every major offence,” he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that several Ministers were facing complaints and claimed that allegations had emerged against Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar over the appointment of government advocates. He criticised the Minister’s reported stand on implementing a court order relating to the Tirupparankundram deepam issue and rejected his contention that the Governor lacked the authority to conduct official review meetings, citing Article 167 of the Constitution.

Nainar further accused the ruling party of indulging in horse-trading of legislators and claimed that the exercise had begun even before the formation of the government.