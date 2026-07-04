BJP demands white paper on law and order, levels fresh allegations against TVK government

CHENNAI: Stepping up its offensive against the ruling TVK-led coalition government, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday (July 4) demanded that the State government release a white paper on the law and order situation, while levelling a fresh set of allegations against several Ministers and accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to act despite mounting complaints against members of the ruling party.
Talking to reporters after meeting Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan here, Nainar Nagenthran said the party had submitted memoranda seeking action over the alleged participation of two private individuals in the June 5 Cabinet meeting and the alleged inappropriate conduct of Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan during a recent public function.
Claiming that there was little difference between the previous DMK government and the present TVK administration on the law and order front, Nainar alleged that 151 cases of sexual assault, more than 85 murders and over 80 narcotics trafficking cases had been reported during the 54 days since the government assumed office.
“The government cannot remain a mute spectator when complaints continue to surface against those associated with the ruling party. Like it has issued white papers on other subjects, it should place before the people a comprehensive white paper on the State’s law and order situation and the action taken on every major offence,” he said.
The BJP leader also alleged that several Ministers were facing complaints and claimed that allegations had emerged against Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar over the appointment of government advocates. He criticised the Minister’s reported stand on implementing a court order relating to the Tirupparankundram deepam issue and rejected his contention that the Governor lacked the authority to conduct official review meetings, citing Article 167 of the Constitution.
Nainar further accused the ruling party of indulging in horse-trading of legislators and claimed that the exercise had begun even before the formation of the government.