TVK copying DMK's anti-Hindu stance on Tirupparankundram: TN BJP chief Nainar

Escalating the political confrontation, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran questioned whether Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay endorsed the minister's stand and alleged that the TVK government was mirroring the DMK's anti-Hindu politics despite claiming to represent an alternative political force in the State.

The controversy erupted after Nirmalkumar said the government would continue the practice that existed at Tirupparankundram two years ago regarding the lighting of deepam at the top of the hill.

Condemning the remarks, Nainar said the minister's statement amounted to disrespecting the High Court's verdict and ignoring the cultural rights of Hindus.