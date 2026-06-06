TVK copying DMK's anti-Hindu stance on Tirupparankundram: TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: The BJP on Saturday lambasted the ruling TVK government over remarks made by Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on the Tirupparankundram Deepathoon issue, accusing the ruling dispensation of disregarding the Madras High Court's direction and hurting Hindu sentiments.
Escalating the political confrontation, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran questioned whether Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay endorsed the minister's stand and alleged that the TVK government was mirroring the DMK's anti-Hindu politics despite claiming to represent an alternative political force in the State.
The controversy erupted after Nirmalkumar said the government would continue the practice that existed at Tirupparankundram two years ago regarding the lighting of deepam at the top of the hill.
Condemning the remarks, Nainar said the minister's statement amounted to disrespecting the High Court's verdict and ignoring the cultural rights of Hindus.
"TVK came to power promising change. But the minister has now indicated that the government would continue the very approach followed by the DMK. The Chief Minister must clarify whether his government intends to deny Hindus their traditional rights despite a court order," he said.
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also criticised the minister, accusing the government of portraying the assertion of religious rights as a law-and-order concern. She said public sentiment in Tirupparankundram had been ignored by previous regimes and warned the TVK government against adopting a similar approach.
Tamilisai further alleged that the minister's remarks reflected a lack of respect for the judiciary and took exception to his comments on media interactions.
Joining the attack, BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman said compliance with court orders was mandatory, not optional, and cautioned the government against what he described as one-sided religious politics.