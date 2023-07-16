Begin typing your search...

BJP contemplating Rajya Sabha seat for Annamalai

BJP State president K Annamalai (File)
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP state president and former IPS officer K Annamalai is likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan where the party has 73 MLAs.

Nominated as one of the four-member BJP delegation attending a policy discussion in BRICS, South Africa next week, Annamalai was also a speaker at a conference in London organised by the BJP recently.

According to C Rajeev, director of the Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai, “Ever since Annamalai became the state chief, the BJP has become more aggressive and has taken up several people-centric issues, including corruption charges against the ruling DMK.”

He said if Annamalai is nominated to the Rajya Sabha, it would give a major fillip to the prospects of the BJP in the State. Annamalai is undertaking a padayatra across Tamil Nadu, ‘En Mann En Makkal’ from July 28. The ‘padayatra’ will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Rameswaram.

