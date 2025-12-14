BJP can't repeat Bihar fraud in DMK's fortress, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

COIMBATORE: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday attacked the BJP for what he called an attempt to win elections through vote theft by manipulating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“The claims by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the BJP will win the polls in Tamil Nadu are unfounded as the party lacks a proper organisational structure in our State. Whereas, DMK has a strong organisational structure unmatched by any other party,” he said, while speaking at former minister P Palaniappan’s family wedding function at Papparapatti in Dharmapuri.

Alleging attempts by the BJP to misrepresent a survey stone in the Tirupparankundram hill shrine as a sacred pillar, the VCK leader said senior officials were being summoned to court unnecessarily in connection with the case.

“The BJP is trying to disturb the prevailing peace in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Later, while speaking to the media, Thirumavalavan urged the Union government to conduct a caste census at the earliest.

“A caste-based enumeration conducted by the state government would be considered as a survey, whereas a similar exercise done by the Union government would have constitutional validity,” he said.

Further, Thirumavalavan said that applications from party aspirants for contesting polls would be received at an appropriate time for the 2026 Assembly polls. “There is still more time for the assembly elections,” he said.