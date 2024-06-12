BJP can grow in Tamil Nadu only by triggering riots: Hindutva leader’s comment goes viral

CHENNAI: The BJP will be able to grow in Tamil Nadu politics only by triggering riots. This shocking statement by the leader of a Tamil Nadu-based hardline Hindutva outfit has led to his arrest on Tuesday.

The comments, which he made during a phone conversation with the Tirunelveli district president of the BJP, had gone viral two days ago, which led to the police action.

In the audio which was leaked, the vice-president of Indu Makkal Katchi Udaiyar is heard speaking to BJP’s Tirunelveli south district president Tamilselvan about party leader Nainar Nagendran’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha election. Nagendran, an influential leader in Tirunelveli, was one of the candidates on whom the BJP had high hopes.

“The BJP will be able to take roots in Tamil Nadu only by triggering riots,” Udaiyar is heard saying, also mentioning the factional feud within the saffron party.

After the audio clip went viral and found its way to media, the police in Palayamkottai swung into action and arrested Udaiyar. He was booked under various sections, including Sections 153 (inciting riots), 153A (wanton vilification on the basis of religion, race, community, etc.), 504 (intentionally insulting a person to provoke actions that break public peace), and 505 (inciting offence against another class or community).

Udaiyar was presented before a court, which remanded him in custody till June 25.