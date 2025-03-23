BJP calls govt’s delimitation meet a drama; stages black flag protest in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Tiruchy BJP unit on Saturday staged a black flag protest against the DMK government for inviting the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Karnataka to a meeting on fair delimitation, conveniently ignoring the neighbouring states’ stance against the Tamil Nadu farmers.

The members led by the State General Secretary Karuppu Muruganandam assembled at the Tiruchy BJP office and staged a protest. They also raised slogans against the DMK government stating that the ruling party has been making a drama out of the union government’s proposal of delimitation.

While speaking to reporters, Muruganandam stated the Karnataka government is firm on constructing the Mekedatu dam and continues to refuse water to Tamil Nadu farmers, while Kerala has been dumping waste in the Tamil Nadu borders and acting against the interest of Tamil Nadu regarding Mullaperiyar dam issue.

“But the Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited the anti-Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers for the meeting in the name of fair delimitation. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified that the representation of Tamil Nadu will not be reduced and the State BJP president K Annamalai also said that the party will never allow reducing the number of seats. However, the state government has organised a meeting just to divert the attention of people from the government’s failures,” Muruganandam said.

He also charged that the state government has been treating the police as slaves and assured that the DMK would be dethroned in the 2026 assembly polls and the people’s rule would be realised by the BJP, he added.