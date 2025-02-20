BJP cadres, cops clash during protest against minister Regupathy in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in Pudukkottai on Wednesday following a scuffle between police and BJP cadres, who staged a protest demanding the resignation of minister S Regupathy over sexual harassment cases reported in his constituency.

An assistant headmaster from Arimalam was arrested on Tuesday for sexually abusing a girl student following which the BJP cadres announced a protest citing the incident took place in Regupathy’s home constituency of Tirumayam.

As announced earlier, the BJP cadre assembled at the Pudukkottai Town roundabout under the leadership of Pudukkottai West district president Ramachandran, East president Jagadeeesan, and State Executive Member Puratchi Kavidasan and staged a protest.

Suddenly they attempted to go on a rally to the Collectorate, but they were stopped by the police and this triggered a scuffle between both.

As the police overpowered and arrested them, the party functionaries condemned the police’s actions and picked an altercation with the police.

Meanwhile, a section of BJP cadres had blocked the main road at the roundabout and staged a protest. The traffic was disrupted for more than an hour.

The police removed them from the spot and took them to a wedding hall. Traffic resumed on the main road after an hour.