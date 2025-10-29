BJP cadre protest citing security lapse in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: BJP cadre resorted to protest, citing security lapse for Vice President CP Radhakrishnan after two drunken youth breached the high security ring of police and drove their two-wheeler on the prohibited way in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

After participating in the felicitation function in CODISSIA, the Vice President was scheduled to visit the Corporation office in the Town Hall area to garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the afternoon.

In view of his visit, the police made tight security arrangements and effected traffic diversions in the city. Two individuals on a two-wheeler had proceeded towards the Clock Tower on a one-way. When police attempted to stop, they sped away, while ramming into a few vehicles parked along road roadside, in their bid to escape,” police said.

This incident triggered a road block protest by BJP cadres, who accused the police of a security lapse. They, however, withdrew the protest following talks by police officials.

Meanwhile, the Ukkadam police registered a case and nabbed Ashik, 24, from Azad Nagar, and a search is on for Anish Rahman, 25, who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler.

Police said Ashik, who was drunk, had been booked for reckless driving and endangering the lives of people. Further inquiries are on.