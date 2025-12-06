BJP attempting to tarnish Madurai's image, says Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday accused the BJP and its allies of trying to undermine the pride of Madurai.

He commended Chief Minister MK Stalin’s efforts to attract investments and said the BJP was attempting to disrupt the State’s peace.

He alleged that Madurai was being targeted ahead of the World Countries Forum.

In a statement, he said the event would help transform Madurai into a hub for job creation. "Instead of supporting development initiatives, the BJP was attempting to tarnish the temple city’s identity," he said.

Raja asked why the BJP was 'afraid of Tamil Nadu', and added that Chief Minister Stalin had already conveyed what the people of Madurai wanted. He said Tamils would not allow anyone to disturb their unity.

“Madurai will rise. Tamil Nadu will rise. No force of hatred can stop a people determined to build a better future,” he said.