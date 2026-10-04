BJP asks CM Vijay to focus on public issues, not roadshows

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to focus on pressing public issues instead of roadshows, saying people would benefit more if he devoted greater attention to governance.
Talking to reporters after flagging off the ‘Happy Doctor Marathon 2026’ at Island Grounds here, organised to honour doctors for their service, Tamilisai said the event was a tribute to the medical fraternity and its contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the marathon also sought to promote awareness about preventive medicine and the importance of maintaining physical and mental health. Regular running and exercise would help people stay healthy, she said.
Recalling the role of doctors during the pandemic, Tamilisai said they had risked their lives to protect people and deserved society’s gratitude.
She urged the younger generation to spend less time on mobile phones and pay greater attention to walking and exercise. She also advised people to reduce their consumption of foods such as pizza and burgers and include more vegetables, fruits and traditional foods in their diets.
Traditional foods such as idli and dosa provided essential nutrients, including carbohydrates and protein, she said, stressing the need for moderation in food intake and maintaining a healthy weight.
“No matter how much we earn, health is our basic capital,” Tamilisai said, highlighting the importance of initiatives that promote health awareness.
Turning to the bypolls, she said frequent elections caused inconvenience to the public.
“Instead of focusing on roadshows, if the Chief Minister concentrates on people’s problems from his office, people will benefit more,” she said.