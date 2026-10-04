BJP asks CM Vijay to focus on public issues, not roadshows

Talking to reporters after flagging off the ‘Happy Doctor Marathon 2026’ at Island Grounds here, organised to honour doctors for their service, Tamilisai said the event was a tribute to the medical fraternity and its contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the marathon also sought to promote awareness about preventive medicine and the importance of maintaining physical and mental health. Regular running and exercise would help people stay healthy, she said.

Recalling the role of doctors during the pandemic, Tamilisai said they had risked their lives to protect people and deserved society’s gratitude.