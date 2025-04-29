"BJP, AIADMK and our alliance will come to power in Tamil Nadu": Tamilisai Soundarajan

CHENNAI: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday said that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will come to power in Tamil Nadu in the next elections. She accused Chief Minister MK Stalin and his ministers of blocking the state's progress and said that over nine ministers are facing corruption charges.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan said, "In the next elections, BJP, AIADMK and our alliance will come to power in Tamil Nadu....The Tamil Nadu CM and his ministers are stopping the progress of the people of Tamil Nadu. More than nine ministers have been accused of corruption. They are swindling people's money. To hide his failures, the CM is blaming the central government..."

She also alleged that the state government is misusing public money and blaming the Centre to cover up its failures.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing the State Assembly, expressed confidence in the DMK forming the government for the seventh time, citing the party's achievements and schemes.

"I have faith that DMK will form the government for the seventh time, seeing the achievements and schemes which we have implemented so far. In India's electronics imports, Tamil Nadu has a 42.2 per cent share. He described the current tenure of the DMK government as "Dravidian Model Government Part 1," announcing that "Version 2.0 is loading in 2026," promising more accomplishments.

"So far, what we witnessed is Dravidian Model Government Part 1 only. In 2026, Version 2.0 is loading, in which more achievements would be made," he said.

Responding to VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan's request during a debate yesterday, Stalin announced the removal of the term "Colony" from government records. "The term 'Colony' is being removed from Government records, as for years, the term ' Colony has been defaming scheduled caste people. I want to make another important announcement. The ancient inhabitants of this land were once defined by a term called a Colony. This is a term that shows oppression and a symbol of untouchability, and a curse word. Therefore, this word would be completely removed from all government documents, and efforts will be taken to remove it from public usage as well," he said.