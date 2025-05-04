BJP accuses DMK of corruption in PMAY and Jal Jeevan Mission

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Sunday came down heavily against the ruling DMK government, alleging widespread corruption and abuse of power in the implementation of key central welfare schemes — the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a statement, BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman asserted that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is striving to ensure housing for all and clean drinking water through these flagship programmes, the DMK administration is subverting their objectives through rampant irregularities.

“Under PMAY, over 2.69 crore homes have been constructed across the country, benefitting countless economically disadvantaged families. However, in Tamil Nadu, the allocation process is tainted by bribery and political favouritism,” Ashvathaman claimed.

He alleged that bribes ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 are being demanded even for basic water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Citing a case in Thiruvelliyangudi Panchayat in Thanjavur district, the BJP leader said a major scam involving the DMK-affiliated panchayat president has gone unpunished despite court orders.

“Even after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed that a criminal case be filed, no action has been taken. Instead, residents seeking justice have been threatened with false police cases,” he said.

Ashvathaman further accused the DMK regime of resorting to intimidation tactics against whistleblowers, describing it as “anti-democratic” and “authoritarian.”

He urged the state government to cease harassing complainants, uphold the rule of law, and take immediate corrective measures to restore public trust in governance.