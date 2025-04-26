BJP accuses DMK govt of harassing vice-chancellors, decries ‘police anarchy’

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Saturday launched a sharp tirade against the ruling DMK government, alleging deliberate harassment of vice-chancellors and the politicisation of the police force to serve partisan interests.

BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman accused the DMK regime of orchestrating an “unprecedented act of intimidation” by deploying the police to prevent university vice-chancellors from attending a Governor-chaired V-C conference in Ooty.

According to Ashvathaman, the event, inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, aimed to discuss key academic and social issues, including the upliftment of Scheduled Caste students.

“Vice-chancellors staying in Ooty were reportedly warned by the police and one was even summoned to the station. The Higher Education Minister allegedly threatened many over the phone, instructing them to boycott the event. Such scenes mark a disgraceful chapter in Tamil Nadu's political narrative,” Ashvathaman said in a statement.

He further alleged that the DMK is attempting to usurp control of university appointments through legislation that contradicts constitutional provisions placing higher education under the Central List. “This law, if challenged in court, will not withstand legal scrutiny,” he added.

Citing recent incidents of custodial abuse, the BJP leader claimed that while lawbreakers operate with impunity, law-abiding citizens and professionals face undue police pressure under the DMK's “Dravidian model” governance.

“This growing trend of police being used as political tools is dangerous and violates democratic norms and human rights,” he said, urging civil society and democratic forces to speak out against the alleged state-sponsored intimidation.