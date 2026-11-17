"Namakkal was exporting around 25 crore eggs a month until six months ago. This came down to 15 crore following the Iran-Israel war. Now, exports have fallen by another 50 per cent, and shipping even a few crore eggs this month could prove difficult, as importing countries, including the UAE, Oman and South Africa, have begun cancelling orders citing the bird flu outbreak in Cuddalore," said Vangili Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society.
The fall in demand has also led to a dip in egg prices, which had been on an upward trajectory. The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) has reduced the procurement price by 25 paise to Rs 6 per egg. The rate, which stood at Rs 6.70, was cut by 20 paise on November 11, followed by reductions of 25 paise each on November 13 and 15.
Egg prices usually remain firm during this time of the year due to seasonal demand. However, the bird flu scare and the resulting disruption in exports have upset the trend.
"So far, there has been no stockpile of eggs in Namakkal's poultry farms, which include over 1,000 layer farms producing around six crore eggs a day. However, if prices fall further, poultry farmers could face huge losses. The production cost of an egg is around Rs 6.50, and any selling price below this would translate into a loss," Subramanian said.
However, NECC chairman K Singaraj attributed the slowdown partly to the ongoing Sashti fasting and the onset of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, during which many devotees abstain from consuming eggs.
"Egg exports had already fallen to around 30 per cent of the usual volume due to high shipping costs and transport disruptions following the Iran-Israel war. We expect prices to recover in the coming days," he said.
Meanwhile, poultry farmers in Namakkal have stepped up surveillance and biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of infection. Farms are being disinfected regularly, while the entry of outsiders is restricted. Vehicles transporting poultry feed are also sprayed with disinfectants before being allowed into farm premises.
"Strict hygiene and biosecurity practices have helped keep Namakkal free of bird flu. The affected birds in Cuddalore were broiler chickens, whereas Namakkal is predominantly engaged in layer farming," poultry farmers said.