"Namakkal was exporting around 25 crore eggs a month until six months ago. This came down to 15 crore following the Iran-Israel war. Now, exports have fallen by another 50 per cent, and shipping even a few crore eggs this month could prove difficult, as importing countries, including the UAE, Oman and South Africa, have begun cancelling orders citing the bird flu outbreak in Cuddalore," said Vangili Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society.

The fall in demand has also led to a dip in egg prices, which had been on an upward trajectory. The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) has reduced the procurement price by 25 paise to Rs 6 per egg. The rate, which stood at Rs 6.70, was cut by 20 paise on November 11, followed by reductions of 25 paise each on November 13 and 15.

Egg prices usually remain firm during this time of the year due to seasonal demand. However, the bird flu scare and the resulting disruption in exports have upset the trend.