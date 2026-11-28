The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal confirmed that one of the pond herons found dead in Coimbatore on November 18 had died of H5N1 avian influenza, officials said. The dead birds had been found near Ashwin Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road.

Following the confirmation, the Animal Husbandry Department has stepped up surveillance and preventive measures in Coimbatore.

The development comes amid recurring bird flu outbreaks in Cuddalore district over the past month.

Authorities have begun culling over 25,000 chickens at a commercial poultry farm in Nochikkadu near Cuddalore after NIHSAD confirmed a fresh outbreak following the death of over 1,000 chickens at the farm earlier this week.