CUDDALORE: Around 10,000 chickens were culled and buried near Cuddalore following a fresh wave of sudden poultry deaths, sparking renewed fears of a bird flu outbreak.
The latest culling took place at two poultry farms in Nochikadu and Naduthittu after several birds died suddenly two days ago. Cuddalore Animal Husbandry Department officials inspected the affected farms the following morning and sent samples to the disease diagnostic laboratory in Namakkal to confirm whether avian influenza caused the deaths. To contain any potential spread, officials used earthmovers to dig deep pits near the farms, where the remaining chickens were buried alive and covered with bleaching powder.
Cleanliness workers have since been deployed across Nochikadu and neighbouring villages to spray disinfectants and enforce biosecurity protocols, leaving residents anxious as containment efforts ramp up once again.
Cuddalore district houses 11 major poultry farms across areas including Nochikadu, Thiyagavalli, Thammanampettai, Alappakkam, Srinivasapuram, Kattiyankuppam, and Krishnankuppam. The crisis began roughly a month ago when more than 40,000 chickens died unexpectedly across five farms in and around Kattiyankuppam.
Samples from those initial deaths were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. On November 13, laboratory results confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Following that confirmation, authorities culled and buried over 34,000 chickens across five farms in the Kattiyankuppam area.
While containment measures were under way in Kattiyankuppam, including a recent inspection by a central medical team, locals allege that authorities failed to act decisively to protect neighbouring areas.
Following the November 13 confirmation, senior Animal Husbandry officials ordered the culling of all poultry within a one-kilometre radius of the infected Kattiyankuppam farm. However, residents claim that officials overlooked nearby farms in Nochikadu and Naduthittu despite repeated warnings from locals. According to residents, authorities only intervened after birds began dying at those two farms earlier this week.
Meanwhile, poultry farm owners affected by the mass cullings have urged the state government to step in and provide fair financial compensation for their losses.
Health Minister KG Arunraj on Thursday confirmed that no human infections have occurred in the state following the recent Avian Influenza (H5N1) outbreak in a poultry in Cuddalore and earlier detections in Chennai.
Nevertheless, active monitoring in Cuddalore is on, with the health teams screening residents, he said.
Avian influenza was confirmed after mass broiler chicken deaths across areas -- Nochikadu, Thammanampettai, Thimmaravuthankuppam, Kullanchavadi, and Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district, leading to the culling of remaining birds earlier this month.
In Chennai, H5N1 was confirmed at Vandalur Zoo, prompting heightened surveillance and public advisories.
Speaking to reporters after conducting an inspection of health facilities here, the minister said there were no cases of transmission to humans and that the situation was under control.