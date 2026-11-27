The latest culling took place at two poultry farms in Nochikadu and Naduthittu after several birds died suddenly two days ago. Cuddalore Animal Husbandry Department officials inspected the affected farms the following morning and sent samples to the disease diagnostic laboratory in Namakkal to confirm whether avian influenza caused the deaths. To contain any potential spread, officials used earthmovers to dig deep pits near the farms, where the remaining chickens were buried alive and covered with bleaching powder.

Cleanliness workers have since been deployed across Nochikadu and neighbouring villages to spray disinfectants and enforce biosecurity protocols, leaving residents anxious as containment efforts ramp up once again.