Bio-medical waste dumping serious issue, invoke Goondas Act: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to shut down bio-medical waste processing centres that are flouting norms and book those responsible under the Goondas Act.

In a statement, the senior leader said that a processing facility in Bargur SIPCOT in Krishnagiri was opened to process bio-medical waste scientifically. "But bio-medical waste, including human body parts, are being buried or incinerated due to lack of sufficient facilities. This has polluted groundwater in the region. Apart from humans, cattle are also getting infected. Bio-medical waste has become a huge problem across the State. Waste transported from Kerala is also being dumped at the state borders," he added.

He alleged that the state government knew about the issue but chose to be a spectator. "The government closed similar centres in Nilgiris and Ramanathapuram for violations. But the government hesitates to take similar action against the Krishnagiri plant," he said.

The PMK founder pointed out that orders from the Madras High Court and the National Green Tribunal mandated the state government to book persons dumping bio-medical waste in public places under the Goondas Act. "The government should amend the Goondas Act to arrest such persons under the Act," he demanded.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss slammed the state government for postponing the State Eligibility Test (SET) to appoint assistant professors. It was initially scheduled to be held in June. "There is no sign of the exam being conducted. As per UGC norms, candidates should clear the State Eligibility Test or National Eligibility Test (NET) to work as assistant professors. In Tamil Nadu, the State Eligibility Test was last conducted in 2018," he pointed out.

The senior leader alleged that the delay in holding the exam has led to 4,000 assistant professor posts lying vacant. "The State Eligibility Test should be conducted before the end of October and results should be released in November," he urged.