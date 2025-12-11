Bilaspur accident: Pilot jumped signal, finds probe; Rly Board stresses on norms

CHENNAI: A preliminary report by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, has concluded that the November train collision near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, which killed 12 and injured 19, occurred because the locomotive pilot went past a red signal.

The accident, involving a MEMU train and a goods train on November 4, 2025, was attributed to a ‘Signal Passing at Danger’ (SPAD) violation. The locomotive pilot, who also died in the incident, proceeded past the stop signal.

The CRS report’s provisional findings cite “error in train working” as the cause of the accident. Its immediate recommendations include auto-synchronising equipment clocks with GPS, verifying CCTV specifications, and extending Mumbai’s Advanced Auxiliary Warning System to other areas. It also advises that, in the event of a crew fatality, railways must ensure postmortem reports include blood alcohol content to determine intoxication.

In response, the Railway Board has issued a circular to all zone general managers, mandating stricter adherence to signal procedures and speed protocols for locomotive crews.













Key directives

The circular, issued by the Executive Director of Electrical Engineering, Railway Board, outlines several critical measures, including strict speed adherence. Loco Pilots and their assistants must be taught to never exceed designated

speed limits when approaching signals, it said. They must account for train brake power, track gradient, signal visibility, and local conditions. Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) are instructed to activate the emergency brake valve immediately if the Loco Pilot violates these speed limits.

The circular reiterated the maximum speed limits set for trains approaching double-yellow (caution) and single-yellow (warning)

signals, applicable primarily on level tracks with adequate brake power.

The standard instructions apply where signals are at least one kilometre apart. For shorter distances, zonal railways must enforce even more restrictive speeds.

To ensure compliance, the Railway Board has ordered the placement of these instructions in the cabs of all locomotives and train sets, including Vande Bharat, EMU, MEMU, and DEMU units. The board had also asked for the display of safety posters in crew lobbies and training centres.

The Railway Board also advised active counselling on these protocols by training inspectors and safety officers.