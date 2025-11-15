Bihar fraud model can't be repeated in Tamil Nadu, Vaiko confident

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday called the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a "massive fraud" after the drubbing of the INDIA block in the Bihar Assembly election.

Speaking to media persons at Chennai airport, the senior leader blamed the large number of independent candidates, who usually contest in Bihar, as one of the reasons behind the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) massive victory.

"Whatever the outcome, it is healthy politics to appreciate those who have won," Vaiko said.

He recalled his long-standing friendship with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that when he served as Railway Minister, he had visited Vaiko's home on three occasions.

However, he cautioned that the Bihar results should not be seen as a trend that will reflect across India. He said opposition parties in Tamil Nadu that hope the Bihar verdict will help them defeat the DMK are "building castles in the air."

According to Vaiko, the alliance led by his "brother," Chief Minister MK Stalin, who he said is providing "good governance under the Dravidian model," will win by a huge margin in Tamil Nadu, securing a clear majority.

Vaiko also praised Rahul Gandhi, saying he had tirelessly met people and fulfilled his responsibilities. "Rahul Gandhi is not someone who will be shaken by defeat; he will work even more vigorously," he said.