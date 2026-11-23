CHENNAI: Bigg Boss fame Muthukumaran Jegatheesan has allegedly gone missing after a case was registered against him following a complaint by a young woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her on the promise of marriage.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a social media influencer had recently approached the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery and lodged a complaint alleging that Muthukumaran had promised to marry her but later cheated her and sexually assaulted her. Based on her complaint, the Virugambakkam All-Women Police Station registered a case and initiated an investigation.
According to reports, the police registered the case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual intercourse through deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage.
The woman had earlier made allegations against Muthukumar through social media posts, claiming that he had deceived her after promising to marry her. Following these posts, Muthukumar had also approached the Police Commissioner's office and filed a counter-complaint.
In his complaint, Muthukumar denied the allegations, stating that they were only friends. He also alleged that the woman was circulating edited videos to damage his reputation.
After examining his complaint, the Virugambakkam police reportedly informed him through a letter that there were no grounds to register a criminal case based on his allegations and advised him to approach the court if necessary.
Meanwhile, following the registration of the case based on the woman's complaint, reports have emerged that Muthukumar is untraceable. Police sources said his house was found locked and attempts to contact him over his mobile phone were unsuccessful.
The police are expected to proceed with further investigation into the complaint.