Muthukumaran denies allegations

The woman had earlier made allegations against Muthukumar through social media posts, claiming that he had deceived her after promising to marry her. Following these posts, Muthukumar had also approached the Police Commissioner's office and filed a counter-complaint.

In his complaint, Muthukumar denied the allegations, stating that they were only friends. He also alleged that the woman was circulating edited videos to damage his reputation.

After examining his complaint, the Virugambakkam police reportedly informed him through a letter that there were no grounds to register a criminal case based on his allegations and advised him to approach the court if necessary.

Meanwhile, following the registration of the case based on the woman's complaint, reports have emerged that Muthukumar is untraceable. Police sources said his house was found locked and attempts to contact him over his mobile phone were unsuccessful.

The police are expected to proceed with further investigation into the complaint.