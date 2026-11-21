In her complaint to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, the influencer said she got acquainted with Muthukumaran on Instagram and that their friendship gradually turned into a close relationship. She alleged he repeatedly promised to marry her and allegedly had a sexual relationship with her.

She further alleged that Muthukumaran later went back on his promise, leaving her in severe mental distress. She was reportedly admitted to hospital after a suspected suicide attempt and later spoke about the relationship in a video posted on Instagram.