CHENNAI: The Virugambakkam All-Women Police have booked J Muthukumaran, winner of a reality TV show, after an influencer filed a police complaint alleging that he cheated her after promising to marry her.
In her complaint to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, the influencer said she got acquainted with Muthukumaran on Instagram and that their friendship gradually turned into a close relationship. She alleged he repeatedly promised to marry her and allegedly had a sexual relationship with her.
She further alleged that Muthukumaran later went back on his promise, leaving her in severe mental distress. She was reportedly admitted to hospital after a suspected suicide attempt and later spoke about the relationship in a video posted on Instagram.
After a preliminary inquiry, the Virugambakkam All-Women Police Station registered the case under several sections.
Police said Muthukumaran would be summoned for questioning. He too had approached the Commissioner, alleging that the influencer was making defamatory statements against him. Police said further investigation is under way and statements will be recorded soon.