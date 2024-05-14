Big win in 32 seats, decent margin in 7 segments, 1 may be tough: DMK survey

CHENNAI: Highly placed DMK sources disclosed to DT Next that the ruling party conducted an exhaustive internal survey on the outcome of the Parliamentary polls immediately after the elections on April 19 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The in-house assessment of the ruling DMK has predicted a comfortable victory for the INDIA bloc in the state. As per the survey, which was conducted by the in-house think tank of the Dravidian major, the INDIA bloc led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu is poised to win at least 32 seats comfortably with huge margins, like it did in the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

However, the survey has also found that the alliance could scrape through in seven other seats where Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK front is giving the DMK alliance a run for its money. Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Pollachi and Ramanthapuram are believed to be among the seven seats where the results could go down the wire before it tilts in favour of the INDIA bloc.

Surprisingly, the internal assessment has sprung a surprise to Anna Arivalayam too. The DMK led alliance, according to the survey, could face a herculean challenge in one seat. Though the sources refused to disclose the seat, which could prevent a complete sweep in the polls, speculation is rife that the lone challenge could be in Kallakurichi or Dharmapuri which were among the seats that polled well over 80 per cent votes in the state.

The average voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was a little over 69.72 per cent, around three per cent less than the 2019 poll percentage of over 72 per cent points.

The purpose of the survey was to assess the seat tally of the alliance notwithstanding, the DMK leadership was also said to have scrutinised the working of some of its district bosses and Minister’s in charge of constituencies during the Parliamentary polls.

The survey, a DMK insider confided, has thrown light on how the district secretaries and constituency in charge had fared and coordinated with the local party units and booth level agents in electioneering.