Rajya Sabha nomination in Tamil Nadu to begin; TVK likely to win its first upper house berth

CHENNAI: The nominations to fill one Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu will begin on Monday, and the ruling TVK is expected to get its first upper house berth.
The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant afterAIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from the Upper House on May 7, 2026, following his victory from the Mailam Assembly constituency.
Since the TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is the single largest party in the state Assembly, it is expected to win comfortably in the Rajyasabha seat.
However, it is not clear whether TVK will secure the seat for itself or allocate it to an alliance partner, especially the Congress, which was the first party to extend support to TVK, as the party lacked the majority to form the government.
EC sources said that the nominations can be filed from June 1 to 8, and the scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 9.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 11.
The poll will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 18. The counting will begin at 5 pm on the same day.