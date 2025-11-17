Bids invited for DPR to build six ropeway corridors in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has invited proposals from technical consultants to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) for six ropeway projects planned across Tamil Nadu under the Centre’s Parvatmala Pariyojana initiative.

According to the tender, the ropeway corridors identified for the State include Parvathamalai in Tiruvannamalai, Glenmorgan-Singara Power House in Ooty, Kurangani-Top Station, Thoranamalai Murugan Temple, and two stretches at Sathuragiri Hills in Virudhunagar district. The tentative lengths of the corridors range from 0.5 km to 4.6 km.

Consultants are required to conduct extensive surveys, including topographical and geotechnical assessments, prepare alignment plans, estimate costs, analyse traffic demand, evaluate environmental and forest impacts, and draft project structuring and concession documents. The scope also covers support for obtaining statutory clearances and land acquisition plans.

The Request for Proposal for the ropeway projects in the state, sets out a six-month timeline for the assignment and outlines strict technical and financial eligibility criteria.

The Parvatmala Pariyojana seeks to develop ropeway transport for tourism, pilgrimage and hill connectivity across India. The proposed corridors in Tamil Nadu aim to improve access to remote and ecologically sensitive locations while reducing travel time and environmental impact.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is studying the feasibility to see if cable-propelled transport systems, such as cable cars and ropeways, can be set up in Mamallapuram, Udhagamandalam, and Kodaikanal, connecting some of the popular tourist spots. While Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed a ropeway on Marina Beach to provide 'panoramic views of the coastline'.