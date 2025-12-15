Bid to kill MGNREGS will backfire on Centre: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Strongly opposing the proposed renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and shifting a greater financial burden on states, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to weaken a landmark welfare programme that has supported rural livelihoods for nearly two decades.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the Centre’s proposal to rename MGNREGS as the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Bill, 2025, was an attempt to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He alleged that the change reflected hostility towards the ideals associated with the Father of the Nation.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Centre’s proposal to reduce its funding share for the scheme. While MGNREGS has so far been fully funded by the Union government, the proposed changes envisage the Centre contributing only 60 per cent of the total cost, with states expected to bear the remaining 40 per cent. He said this would place an unfair financial burden on states, particularly those that have effectively implemented the scheme.

He further alleged that Tamil Nadu was being penalised for its success in poverty reduction. As the State is categorised as having lower poverty levels, it would receive fewer benefits under the revised framework, thereby depriving eligible rural households of employment and income support, he said.

Describing MGNREGS as a programme that rescued crores of people from poverty and ensured a measure of dignity through guaranteed employment, the Chief Minister accused the Union government of attempting to dismantle it in the name of reform.

He warned that public opposition would force the Centre to retreat from its plans, recalling earlier instances where the Union government had withdrawn controversial decisions following widespread resistance. The Chief Minister demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw the proposed VB–G RAM G Bill, cautioning that any attempt to dilute the scheme would invite strong public backlash.